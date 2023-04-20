Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Kate Middleton’s Mom’s Party Pieces Business May Be in Bigger Financial Trouble Than Anyone Thinks

Kristyn Burtt
Carole Middleton, Kate Middleton
Carole Middleton's Party Pieces Business Is in Financial Trouble
Carole and Michael Middleton built a successful event decor business around Party Pieces, but things don't seem to be going too well lately.

Carole and Michael Middleton built a successful event decor business around Party Pieces, but things don’t seem to be going too well lately. After being criticized for trying to ride the royal coattails of King Charles III’s upcoming coronation, the company is now up for sale. It’s not the headline anyone associated with the palace wants right now.

The parents of Kate Middleton put Party Pieces up for sale after it was revealed by The Telegraph that “two of their three financial backers pulled out.” They lost not only their chief executive, but also an investor, which sparked the beginning of the end for the company. The Middletons are now seeking a buyer and are reportedly willing to hand “over a six-figure sum to a buyer in order to offload the business.” It sounds like they want out of the company as soon as possible. 

It’s no secret that the company was hoping for “a major boost from the Coronation” where they are currently selling a variety of royal-related items on their website for home parties. But the royal family is facing a popularity nosedive and Charles is seeing the calls for protest from anti-monarchists — it’s not exactly a great time to be a member of the palace. 

Union Jack Party Plates $7

There are rumors that one of their rival business is looking to buy them, especially since the Middletons are “offering a six-figure ‘dowry’ payment to sweeten any deal.” The couple is not talking publicly about the financial troubles which includes over $1.66 million of debt, but they are likely hoping any pending sale happens swiftly and quietly.

