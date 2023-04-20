This A-List Celebrity Is Reportedly ‘Advising’ Reese Witherspoon Following Her Divorce

Friends can give your advice on your dating life, be the ultimate movie night company, and, apparently, even give you the best post-divorce financial tips. As it turns out, famous friends and unbelievably talented The Morning Show co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly been doing much more than just acting beside each other lately.

According to a source to Radar Online, the Hello Sunshine founder has recently relied on her longtime friend Aniston for some much-needed divorce intel following her split from ex-husband Jim Toth.

“Jen knows a thing or two about getting divorced,” the source said, referring to Aniston’s split from Brad Pitt in 2005 and Justin Theroux in 2018. “She went through one of the most humiliating Hollywood breakups of all time, but she came out of it financially very well. Now she is going to make sure Reese does too!” Talk about friendship goals!

The source continued, “What people don’t realize is Jen is an amazing businesswoman. So, don’t worry about Reese — she has Jen advising her.” We love to see it!

Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage) WireImage

In addition to allegedly receiving some financial advice from Aniston, it looks like Witherspoon is taking her post-divorce life to focus on work and her kids. “The divorce decision was not an easy one for her,” an insider recently told People. “It was rough to reach the decision and to announce it. Reese is doing much better now though. She has no regrets and is just focused on her kids and work.”

“She has a big group of loyal friends that she leans on,” the source continued, adding that “there is no drama with Jim” and that their sole focus is co-parenting. Witherspoon and Toth share 10-year-old son Tennessee. Related story Kelly Clarkson Gives Major Insight Inside Her Divorce With Her Long-Awaited Singles

With friends like these, we’re sure Witherspoon has plenty of people to rely on moving forward. It takes a village, right?

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

