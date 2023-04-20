Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Jennifer Coolidge Offered the Best Life Advice for Anyone Who Needs a Little Dating Encouragement

Kristyn Burtt
JENNIFER COOLIDGE attends the 2021 Gotham Awards, .Cipriani Wall Street, NYC.November 29, 2021. Plus Icon
Jennifer Coolidge ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Dame Helen Mirren attends a photocall for "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at IET London on March 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Christie Brinkley attends the 2021 Footwear News Acheivement Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Demi Moore attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Julianne Moore attends the "Sharper" World Premiere at BFI Southbank on February 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
These Celebrities Over 50 Refuse to Ditch Their Gorgeous Long Hair 20 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Coolidge is having a renaissance in her career at the age of 61, thanks to her Emmy-winning turn in HBO Max’s The White Lotus. Even though the world should have already loved her for the “Bend and Snap” in Legally Blonde, all eyes are on the talented star for her authentic humor and award show speeches.

Now that Coolidge is a bit of an influencer, there is some advice she would love to impart, especially for young women. She wants everyone to love themselves first before placing so much importance on finding a partner. “There was just like, a giant chunk of my life that was wasted on trying to get boyfriends who didn’t want me, instead of just, you know, taking care of business and, and working on my own thing,” she told Time. She wants fans to make themselves a top priority because self-love goes a long way.

“I think we have to really take care of ourselves and get our own thing going,” Coolidge added. “And then if a guy comes in, it’s all great. Or if a guy doesn’t come in, it’s all great.” She believes a lot of her wise advice came from her dad who used to say this particular quote to her” ‘Character is fate.’ Well, the TV star now understands how crucial his words were to fulfill her lifelong dreams in Hollywood. 

‘The White Lotus’ $9.99

“As an older person, I’ve realized that’s one of the most accurate things I’ve ever heard,” Coolidge explained. “Who you are in this lifetime decides your ending and how your life will go.” So, maybe we should all take a page from the American Pie scene-stealer, put yourself first and everything will fall into place.

Before you go, click here and check out these TV shows about women over 50.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad