WATCH LIVE: Latin AMAs – Noche de Estrellas

If you’re a fan of Latinx music, from Anitta’s catchy tunes to Bad Bunny’s record-making hits, Univision’s first-ever Latin American Music Awards, coined the Latin AMAs, may be just the award show for you. The event, which will be a true celebration of Latin American culture and music, will air tonight, April 20, in addition to a star-studded pre-show and carpet, named Noche de Estrellas, at 7 pm ET.

The 8th edition of the annual award show will have heartthrob Mexican actor David Zepeda and Venezuelan TV presenter Chiqui Delgado take over the glitzy red carpet as hosts alongside Enamorándonos personalities Rafael Araneda and Ana Patricia Gámez. They will also be joined by fashion and beauty experts Jomari Goyso and Yayis Villareal who will cover all style moments and must-see red carpet looks.

As for what to expect from the award show itself, the night’s lineup includes sets by Mexican pop star Danna Paola, Becky G and newcomers Grupo Frontera, Billboard reports.

The show will also see performances from Anuel AA, who will perform “Más Rica Que Ayer,” newlyweds Guaynaa and Lele Pons, who will be singing a medley that includes their latest collab, “Abajito,” and Myke Towers, who’s scheduled to sing his newest track, “Mi Droga.”

Tune in above to watch it all live!