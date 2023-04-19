Denise Richards Channeled Elizabeth Hurley’s Infamous Safety Pin Dress & We’re Speechless

Elizabeth Hurley wore one of the most iconic red-carpet dresses of all time with the black Versace safety-pin ensemble in 1994. The gorgeous gown might have been the inspiration for Denise Richards’ modern take on the outfit at the Paper Empire TV event in Cannes, France on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old actress’ dress looked rather conservative at the top with a high neckline and long sleeves, but the stunning drama was reserved for the bottom half of the design. The high slit wrapped up her toned thigh and carried over to her hip and butt — only a few strategically placed gold chains held everything together over her gorgeous curves.

Denise Richards attends the “Paper Empire” Tv Show Event at Annex Beach on April 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Robert Gillings Productions/JOPR.

Richards modeled her looks on the red carpet with a pair of black sky-high heels and her long blonde hair in a straight, sleek style. She added a smoky shadow to make her blue eyes pop and just a hint of color on her soft pink links — she looked radiant! And Hurley is probably proud that her 1990s look is still going strong!

The Father Christmas star recalled to Variety how unexpected the worldwide attention was because she was then-boyfriend Hugh Grant’s date for the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral. “Hugh and I lived together in a tiny little one-bedroom flat without a full-length mirror, so I hadn’t even seen the [full] dress until I saw it on the papers the next day,” she said. “So the next day when the papers went demented, both about the movie and, bizarrely, about my dress, it was very surprising to both of us.” And that’s how a red-carpet fashion moment was born.

