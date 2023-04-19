Andy Cohen Has a Message for Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Following Their Divisive Co-Hosting Debut

It’s the first week for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as a husband-wife team on Live, and the road has been a little bumpy with fans, who seem impatient about them finding a groove. However, the couple has at least one friend in their corner — Andy Cohen, who posted a subtle message on his Instagram Story that seemed aimed right at them.

On Tuesday, the Watch What Happens Live host posted a cartoon of Snoopy with the words, “Keep your head up,” above the illustration. Cohen didn’t tag Ripa or Consuelos in the image, but it makes sense that he would be in their corner since they are longtime pals. With some salty fans missing Ryan Seacrest, they haven’t given his replacement much of a chance to get settled in.

Andy Cohen’s Instagram Story message. Andy Cohen/Instagram.

“Terrible!!! Mark can’t even get a word in. Social media is blowing up how awful and fake it feels,” one Twitter account wrote after Consuelos’ debut. Another user doesn’t want to hear about the bedroom activities of the very amorous couple, “Ugh people are finding you two painful to watch …apparently you have to talk about your sex life a lil too much,” they added. And of course, some won’t let Ripa forget Michael Strahan’s exit from the show (which was the fault of producers and the network who mishandled his departure), noting, “Well, well, you finally got your way. Happy now?”

It’s going to take a few weeks for Ripa and Consuelos to figure out what works for them in the host chairs. Viewers know they have chemistry, but the duo requires the gift of time to discover the show’s flow — and Cohen is there to root them on.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.