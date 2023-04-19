This Report About Prince William’s ‘Short-Tempered’ Behavior Matches Prince Harry’s Bombshell Allegations

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Prince Harry released his memoir, Spare, in January, the story about Prince William’s temper and their physical altercation was a much-discussed hot topic. Now, another royal expert is confirming the Duke of Sussex’s account that his older brother can be a challenging person to deal with.

Robert Jobson, author of Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, shared in his book (via Page Six) that the Prince of Wales is “difficult” at times. “He is a driven person and that can make him impatient,” he noted. It’s not something he displays just to his estranged brother, but also to King Charles III even though they have grown closer over the last few years.

Jobson alleged that William can be “short-tempered when dealing with Charles” and even though the King can be a bit feisty, he handles it differently. “The Boss (Charles) has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on. He can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about,” he claimed. “With William, it is rarely forgotten.”

This corroborates Harry’s story about William’s short fuse when their argument about Meghan Markle escalated into a fight. “It all happened so fast,” the Duke of Sussex wrote in his book. “So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Jobson revealed in his book that Charles has described both of his sons as “strong-willed, stubborn even” and that the sibling rivalry has always been there, much to the chagrin of King Charles. “Sometimes the level of belligerence between his sons, and indeed towards him, has shocked Charles,” he wrote. With Charles also demonstrating a few temperamental moments himself in public, maybe the apples do not fall far from the tree.

