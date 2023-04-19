With the enormous influence they have, many celebrities often use their platform to speak out about topics they hold true. For Rachel McAdams, her most recent photoshoot, for Bustle, was an opportunity to do just that: to be unapologetically herself, smile lines, armpit hairs and all.

In addition to requesting all her images be “edited as minimally as possible,” the About Time actress looked back at the headline-making photoshoot she did for Girls. Girls. Girls. magazine back in 2017. In the most notorious photo from the shoot, McAdams is seen wearing a breast pump in a bondage-style bra and grungy black eye makeup. “I love that juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth,” McAdams said.

“With this shoot, I’m wearing latex underwear. But I’ve had two children,” she continued. “This is my body, and I think that’s so important to reflect back out to the world.” In some of the gorgeous photos, McAdams wows in a figure-hugging white Bally dress, in another couple of pics she wears a daring bralette and latex briefs from Miu Miu and Vex that show off her midriff, and in another look, the story’s main photo, she once again takes our breath away in a lingerie-style top and wide-leg pants (with her armpit hair on full display!)

At another point in the interview, the writer added that when McAdams smiles, “her whole face moves” and her “smile lines linger.” And given how much we’ve seen her smile from movies like The Notebook and Mean Girls, we know just how beautiful it is. “It’s OK to look your best and work at it and be healthy, but that’s different for everyone,” the actress said. May we scream that from the rooftops!

Most recently, McAdams will play Margaret’s mom Barbara Simon in the upcoming Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret movie based on the 1970 book by Judy Blume.

During filming, McAdams was still breast-feeding her daughter, who was just five months at the time, and had to pump in between takes. At one point, the costume designer asked if she’d shoot a couple of scenes braless, something that immediately daunted the veteran actress.

“The great irony is Margaret just can’t wait to get into a bra. But I’m playing a kind of wild child, hippie artist mom [who] doesn’t wear a bra throughout the whole film,” she explained. “[We] really wanted Barb to feel like a real person who’s still figuring herself out, to put Margaret and her on similar trajectories.” Looks like we’re all just trying to figure ourselves out, right?

