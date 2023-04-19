Jane Seymour Turned Heads in This Sparkling Bodycon Dress for a Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we hear a celebrity we adore makes a rare red carpet appearance, we know they’re going to arrive in something fabulous — and that was exactly the case when Jane Seymour made an ultra rare-red carpet appearance in a daring dress on Tuesday!

From Breaking Bad alum Krysten Ritter’s sparkling LBD to Vanessa Simmons’ silky yellow look, this red carpet was as sensational as it gets. And while we adored all the looks, Seymour’s bodycon dress truly stole the show. See the photos below:

As you can see in the photos, the Harry Wild star wowed in a showstopping bodycon dress from alice + olivia by StaceyBendet (specifically, she rocked the brand’s sparkling Damia Ruched Bustier Midi Dress!) She paired the look with black pointed-toe heels and glittering, delicate white gold jewelry throughout.

To top off the look, she rocked loose curls courtesy of hairstylist Michael Silva, and a dark springtime look of peach blush, dramatic black lashes, and a dark nude gloss, courtesy of makeup artist Alice Lane.

Along with being a fashion goddess in every rare red carpet appearance she makes, Seymour has this unstoppable energy to her, which she credits to her unwavering mindset on aging.

In a previous interview with SheKnows, she said, “I think it’s ridiculous. I mean, a number is a number. Your attitude towards life is what it’s all about. I can think of some very young people who behave very, you know, old and closed off and given up… And I can think of many people I know my age and some older who are unstoppable and you just go, ‘Wow, you know, where did you get that energy?’”

