Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

The UK Media Is Being Accused of Making Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘the Only Subject in Town’ Ahead of King Charles III’s Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Plus Icon
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty Images.
Their Royal Highnesses Prince William, Duke Of Cambridge And Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge The Journey By Carriage Procession To Buckingham Palace Following Their Marriage At Westminster Abbey. (Photo by John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
OTTAWA, CANADA - OCTOBER 29: The Prince And Princess Of Wales During A Visit To Ottawa In Canada (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JANUARY 13: Copies of the New York Post newspaper lie on display at a newstand featuring a "Royal Nazi" front page headline January 13, 2005 in New York City. British royal, Prince Harry, reportedly attended a fancy dress party wearing a khaki uniform with an armband emblazoned with a swastika, the emblem of the German WWII Nazi Party. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
12 Wild & Heartbreaking Details We Learned From Prince Harry’s Bombshell Memoir ‘Spare’ 12 Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer live in the U.K, but they seem to be top of mind if you look at the Royal Rota’s constant coverage of the dynamic duo. King Charles III is 17 days away from his coronation, but the media is hyper-focused on the Duchess of Sussex’s invitation decline and the Duke of Sussex’s blink-and-you-miss-it trip to see his dad’s historic day. 

The Guardian‘s Marina Hyde pointed out that the U.K. press is trying to tell everyone that Harry and Meghan “are no longer important” while still seeming to be “the only subject in town.” It’s an exhaustive mixed-message tale that royal experts are spinning, and it’s no wonder Meghan is staying home — the peace of mind alone makes it worth it. But now that everyone knows that only Harry will be in attendance, the press has found new ways to spin the family feud about her “insulting behavior.” 

Hyde calls out the “undimmable ire directed at Meghan and Harry” while Prince Andrew only receives “the muted version” of anger after his Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The press is giving more negative weight to moving out of the castle and striking out on your own versus being accused of human trafficking and sexual abuse. The energy reserved for the Sussexes really should be placed squarely on the Duke of York’s shoulders since he never wants to give a straight answer about his association with the convicted (and now deceased) pedophile. 

What the Royal Rota doesn’t want to admit is that Harry and Meghan draw clicks and views to their articles. Without them in their former senior roles, there is less interest in the monarchy. Yes, Kate Middleton is a superstar in the royal family, but the palace has even tried to dim her spotlight because there is concern she will upstage King Charles. With a little over two weeks to go before the coronation, it’s time for the U.K. press to find a new headline — one that doesn’t involve Harry or Meghan.

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad