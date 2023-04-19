We Finally Have Insight Into Meghan Markle’s Decision Not to Reunite With Her In-Laws

When it comes to Meghan Markle‘s decision to skip the long-awaited coronation of her father-in-law King Charles III, there’s nothing simple about it. And let’s be honest, no matter what decision she made, critics would attack her at every step either way. Now, a week after her decision, sources are offering a complicated behind-the-scenes snapshot of Markle and Prince Harry‘s differing coronation decisions.

As opposed to what Markle’s critics have said in the past, the Duchess reportedly really did think of going to support the monarch on the big day. “Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support,” a close friend told People. “There’s always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?” To whoever this friend is, we totally feel that!

Markle RSVPed “no,” with the explanation that she would be staying home with the couple’s two kids. “It’s an elegant solution,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told the outlet, adding that the birthday “gave them a reasonable out for Meghan not to come.”

For the Duke of Sussex, his decision wasn’t crystal clear either. “It would have been quite significant if Harry hadn’t attended his father’s coronation, but I’m not surprised Meghan isn’t going given the circumstances,” a source told People.

Overall, however, sources indicate Harry’s at ease with his decision. “He will look back on it and think it is better to come and play his part and say, ‘I saw my father crowned,'” a source close to the royal household told the outlet. “And tell his children about it.”

It looks like though Markle and Harry may have struggled to pull the trigger on a decision, both of them are reportedly pretty confident that they made the right choice. Hopefully, public scrutiny and Harry's time in the U.K. will continue to prove that to be true!

