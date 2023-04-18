Heidi Klum Dazzled in a Yellow Bikini That Made Her Look Like a Ray of Sunshine on a Gorgeous Summer Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been a rainy winter and spring in Los Angeles, so it’s no surprise to see celebrities like Heidi Klum frolicking in the sunshine lately. The 49-year-old supermodel made sure to soak up those warm rays while sporting a bikini that radiated joy.

Klum shared her balmy weather post with her Instagram followers, writing, “Finally some sunshine.” She tilted her head, closed her eyes, and let the sunshine envelope her toned body. The yellow string bikini showed off her gorgeous cures as she lay on her side in the green grass. She also made sure to shade her face from the sun with a hat — you can never be too careful on a hot day!

The America’s Got Talent judge can often be found in a bikini, usually with her amorous husband Tom Kaulitz by her side. Klum revealed that her favorite type of bikini is a “triangle” design. “I am European, so we grow up showing more skin on the beach,” she told Who What Wear. “The smaller the bikini the better and I’m kind of a top-optional girl!” She adores that the classic style “is one that has been around for ages and is a favorite every year,” but she likes to mix it up with “colorful prints.”

Klum also has a bit of wise advice for anyone nervous to get back in a swimsuit after a long winter. “Wearing your bikini is as close to getting naked in public as you get,” she shared. “I think it’s about finding a suit in a shape and fit that you love and feel happy wearing it. If you’re buying what you love, you can use the other four minutes to apply sunscreen!” We love a queen who knows how to have fun in the sun, but still remembers to pack that sunscreen.