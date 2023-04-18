King Charles III May Be Facing an ‘Increasingly Vocal’ Anti-Monarchy Crowd on His Coronation Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The details of King Charles III’s coronation are shaping up nicely, but not everyone is thrilled about his May 6 event. It seems that there are plenty of U.K. citizens who are also making plans in hopes of derailing some of the joyous festivities.

Christopher Andersen, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, told Fox News Digital that the royal family should expect some “catcalls” not only aimed in the direction of Charles, but also Queen Camilla, Prince Andrew, and possibly Prince Harry. He noted, “Like it or not, there is a growing anti-monarchist movement in Great Britain, and they are becoming increasingly vocal.”

Meghan Markle won't attend King Charles' coronation which may ease tensions in the royal family. https://t.co/r9TBcCUz6X — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 18, 2023

That shouldn’t come as a surprise to the palace as eggs have been tossed at Charles and Camilla while on an official royal visit to Yorkshire last December. (We love that someone at the palace has a sense of humor because the official dish for May 6 is a “Coronation Quiche.”) Republic, the group calling for the dismantling of the monarchy, announced plans to disrupt the procession route with signs reading “Not My King,” which could turn out to be a fascinating side story on a historic day.

‘The King: The Life of Charles III’ $15.69 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Republic website is calling on protestors to join them, writing,” On Saturday 6th May the eyes of the world will be on the Coronation. This is the moment we make our objection loud, visible and impossible to ignore.” It probably isn’t the coronation King Charles dreamed about, but the times have changed drastically in the 70 years since Queen Elizabeth the II was crowned.

Before you go, click here to see every single detail we know about King Charles III’s coronation so far.