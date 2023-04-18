Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Ron DeSantis’ ‘Megadonor Meltdown’ Reportedly Has Republicans Looking to See Who Else Can Challenge Donald Trump

Kristyn Burtt
Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Pensacola International Airport on November 3, 2018 in Pensacola, Florida. President Trump is campaigning in support of Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images) Plus Icon
Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images.
Ron DeSantis May Be in Donor Meltdown in Race Against Donald Trump
These Trump Family Tell-All Books Are Impossible to Put Down 23 Images

Just a few months ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seemed like a formidable challenger against Donald Trump for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election. However, things seem to be crumbling around the politician as some high-dollar donors are reportedly dropping their support. 

According to Rolling Stone, DeSantis is in the midst of a “megadonor meltdown” where one particular group chat seen by the magazine’s writer had people asking, “What the f**k is wrong with RD?” He was originally the candidate the wealthy GOP loyalists were gravitating toward because “he brings a similar set of MAGAfied policies” and “he has not, to date, attempted a coup.” Well, that may all be changing because of several major missteps. 

DeSantis’ first mess-up came with his description of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “territorial dispute” when everyone knows it is far worse than that. The other issue is the governor acting like “damn wimp” against Donald Trump’s attacks, according to a DeSantis source. It’s created a “nervousness” and “panic” amongst high-level Republican donors, who are looking for a candidate to beat not only Donald Trump, but also President Joe Biden. 

The former president is beginning to capitalize on DeSantis’ popularity collapse by sending out a memo, confirmed by Politico, to the elite donors. The message allegedly pointed to DeSantis’ flagging numbers and reminded them that “now is the time to demonstrate your support” for Donald Trump. The Florida governor hasn’t even entered the presidential race officially, but it is starting to look like his campaign is over before it ever really began.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad