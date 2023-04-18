King Charles III’s Coronation Concert Could Pose An Awkward Situation Between Katy Perry & One Member of the Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While everyone is gearing up for how awkward it could be when Prince Harry and the rest of the British royal family talk at King Charles III’s coronation, there’s another encounter that may cause a cringe or two — and it has to do with Harry! Specifically, it has to do with a star who had a crush on Harry. As we all know, Katy Perry will be at the coronation, and it seems a hilarious or mega-awkward interaction may occur if they cross paths!

Perry previously joked about having a crush on “hot ginger” Harry on The Graham Norton Show back in 2012. In the hilarious clip, we see Norton quizzing Perry on the rumor that Harry invited Perry to Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee. She responded by saying, “Prince Harry? He’s a hot ginger, isn’t he?!”

The second guest Cheryl made a comment about how she ended up chatting with Harry at the Jubilee Concert afterparty. At the news of this, Perry joked, saying, “Oh, you and Prince Harry? Get off, my man.”

Now, the 13-time Grammy-nominated songstress and Harry never dated, but her fiancé Orlando Bloom is actually pals with the Duke of Sussex!

While Harry may already be gone by the time the coronation concert comes to go back to celebrate his son’s birthday, an awkward encounter may happen.

On April 14, the BBC announced, per People, Perry was announced as one of the headliners for the long-awaited Coronation Concert on May 7. Along with Perry, Lionel Richie will perform, along with Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, and Alexis Ffrench.

(For those that don’t know, Perry is actually an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, the charity co-founded by Charles to tackle poverty in South Asia! So that’s probably how they indeed on her for the historic concert!)

