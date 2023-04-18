Elizabeth Hurley’s Stunning Cheetah Bikini Snapshot Has Her Fans Going Wild for Her Sun-Kissed Beauty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to make waves when it comes to her bikini line, and she certainly didn’t disappoint her fans with her latest Instagram carousel. The 57-year-old actress decided to usher in the beach season with a peek at her cheetah bathing suit from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The cheetah print on the tiny bikini complemented her sun-kissed glow and toned abs. The bathing suit was accessorized with gold-chain links which showed off her athletic legs and lovely curves. Hurley’s beachy waves proved she was more than ready for the summer, and she kept the rest of her look soft and pretty — a smoky eye, a pink lip, and hoop earrings. She captioned the carousel, “Yay!! My favourite Cheetah Bikini is back in stock.”

Her followers went absolutely wild about her series of selfies and complimented her on such a stunning series of images. One user joked, “Stop wrecking my marriage with these photos.” Another account added, “This woman’s been my crush for 25 years, I’ve grown older and she’s still the same.” And we don’t disagree at all with this fan’s assessment: “One of the most beautiful women to ever walk the earth!!!!”

Hurley revealed her beauty secret to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2019, and she attributed her timeless looks to good skincare. “I worked for Estee Lauder for 25 years, so I have an onslaught of products. I have everything,” she said. Well, sign us up for a solid skincare regimen and good living because Hurley looks gorgeous!

