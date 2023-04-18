Reese Witherspoon’s Looking at Dating in a Mature Way Following Her Divorce From Jim Toth

If you’ve ever gone through a breakup, you know just how hard it can be to get back on the horse again. And, of course, that’s all only heightened when it’s a divorce, there’s a kid involved, and you’re a celebrity. Unfortunately for Reese Witherspoon, all of these boxes apply in her recent split from her ex-husband Jim Toth.

“Dating isn’t really on her mind right now,” a source told People of Witherspoon’s current headspace. “She will have friends set her up when she is ready.” The source did, however, reiterate that the Daisy Jones & The Six producer is undoubtedly “single.”

Prior to the update on her newfound single life, sources also shared to People how Witherspoon was doing following the split. “The divorce decision was not an easy one for her,” the insider said. “It was rough to reach the decision and to announce it. Reese is doing much better now though. She has no regrets and is just focused on her kids and work.”

“She has a big group of loyal friends that she leans on,” the source continued, adding that “there is no drama with Jim” and that their sole focus is co-parenting. Witherspoon and Toth share 10-year-old son Tennessee.

“Reese is moving on,” another source revealed, suggesting Witherspoon’s ease with her decision. “There is no drama and she’s just focused on her son. She and Jim share custody. They want things to be as smooth as possible for Tennessee,” the latter source added.

.@ReeseW is rocking her LBD moment at the 'Last Thing He Told Me' premiere. ❤️ https://t.co/TzOVdap5ar — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 14, 2023

As a refresher, Witherspoon and Toth called it quits after almost 12 years together in a joint statement on March 24. Related story Reese Witherspoon Rocked the Most Mesmerizing Twist on the LDB During Her First Post-Divorce Appearance

“We have some personal news to share … ” they began the since-deleted statement. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” they continued. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Knowing the relationship Witherspoon and Toth shared all these years, we totally get it if the actress needs some time before doing on dates again. Take all the time you need, Reese!

Before you go, click here to learn more about celebrities who’ve opened up about dating after divorce.

