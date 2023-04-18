Bill Hader Just Subtly Confirmed He Got Back Together With This Unexpected Former Flame

Ever since Bill Hader came onto the dating scene in late 2018, he’s been in some pretty unexpected relationships. And one relationship that no one saw coming was with Beef star Ali Wong. A source just revealed to Page Six back in Dec 2022 that Wong and Hader were “no longer dating. They dated very briefly. They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends.”

Well, it seems their friendship blossomed into a romance again!

In a recent interview with Collider, Hader revealed he’s in a relationship again, saying, “My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count. So, I’m going to have a vacation.”

Instantly, people were wondering who the mystery woman was, and his rep was quick to confirm that it was the Dear Girls author.

Hader and Wong were briefly together in 2022, truly shocking everyone with the news. However, they quickly cooled things off, and within the past few months, they’ve reconnected.

Before Wong, Hader was married to Maggie Carey for 12 years, and while they split in 2018, they continued to co-parent their three children named Hannah, 13, Harper, 10, and Hayley, 8. Along with Carey, Hader was in A-list relationships with Rachel Bilson from 2019 to 2020 and Anna Kendrick for two years.

As for Wong, was married to Justin Hakuta, and while they announced their separation in early 2022, they claim they’re still best friends and co-parent their daughters Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5.

