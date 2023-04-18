King Charles III’s Latest ‘Olive Branch’ Has Reportedly Everything to Do With Meghan Markle’s Coronation Decision

Let’s be honest, no matter what decision she made regarding King Charles III‘s coronation, Meghan Markle has been set up to receive an onslaught of hate and criticism either way. By saying no, however, Markle took control of her story and put her children as her first priority. Though that’s a noble cause by itself, it looks like her father-in-law Charles continues to try to make amends.

Most recently, on April 17, the souvenir program for the coronation hit newsstands in the U.K. and an interesting detail stood out to royal fans, per People. Among its many pages are biographies of the King and Queen Consort Camilla, details on the big day on May 6, and, of course, family photos.

Most significantly, one of the chosen portraits is of Charles’ 70th birthday. In the picture, taken in 2018, Markle and Prince Harry are seen smiling alongside Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. A calm before the storm, if you will.

And, according to royal expert Phil Dampier in Daily Mail, including the shot was a not-so-subtle gesture from the monarch to the Sussexes across the pond.

“Using the picture including Harry and Meghan is yet another olive branch from the King and an attempt to show they are still loved members of the family,” the royal expert said. “We know of course that relations were already starting to strain but it’s a happy picture which conveys harmony and unity.”

"Using the picture including Harry and Meghan is yet another olive branch from the King and an attempt to show they are still loved members of the family," the royal expert said. "We know of course that relations were already starting to strain but it's a happy picture which conveys harmony and unity."

Dampier continued, "The King will be hoping that Harry's presence at the Coronation is the start of a healing process but I don't see the couple of days that Harry will be here as an opportunity for any meaningful peace talks. The King will be too busy and William has no interest in talking to his brother."

So although reconciliation may be difficult for even Harry who will be attending the event, it looks like making amends is a top priority for Charles moving forward. Either way, it looks like making-up is a long way away!

