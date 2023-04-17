Lily-Rose Depp Is the Ultimate ‘Bad Pop-Girl’ in New Trailer For Her Controversial Upcoming Show The Idol

Given her parents, her last name, and her longtime partnership with Chanel, Lily-Rose Depp has always been in the spotlight. On June 4, however, the 23-year-old will make a name for herself as an actress too as she takes center stage in the upcoming HBO Max series The Idol.

In the show, Depp plays Jocelyn, a pop singer who has high hopes of becoming the biggest performer of all time. “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America,” the show’s synopsis reads, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past.”

In the show’s newest trailer, released on April 17, fans got a further glance at the Sam Levinson-directed series. “When was the last truly f**** nasty, nasty, bad-pop girl?” Troye Sivan, who plays Caleb, says in the beginning as Depp is seen sensually posing to the camera.

In the next moment, Tesfaye and Depp meet each other at a nightclub and instantly connect. “You’ve got the best job in the world,” he tells her. “You should be having way more fun.” “I like you,” she says in reply, while Britney Spears’ “Gimme More” playing in the background.

“Pop music is like the ultimate Trojan horse,” Tesfaye’s mysterious Tedros continues as their relationship intensifies. “You get people to dance, you get people to sing along.”

"I want to be the biggest touring act ever," Jocelyn says while her team, played by Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, and Dan Levy, begins worrying for her safety. "He's brainwashed her," the Shiva Baby star says.

“I promise you, there’s a new Jocelyn coming,” Depp says at the end of the trailer, with tears running down her face.

Intense and gripping are just a few words to describe The Idol‘s newest trailer. May we have enough time to prepare to watch the show itself coming June 4!

