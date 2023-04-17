Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Joshua Jackson Says His Relationship With Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Happened in the ‘Right Moment’

Giovana Gelhoren
Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Plus Icon
Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
When it comes to building a loving, long-term relationship, sometimes love just isn’t enough. In fact, making a relationship work relies on a variety of different factors like availability, chemistry, and, of course, timing. According to former Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson, timing was crucial in his relationship with wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

Talking to The Times this week, the actor opened up about how Turner-Smith changed his mind about wanting to get married and have a family. “Partially, it’s age,” the Excessive star said, looking back on the time when they met back in 2018. “I’m old enough to be able to do this. Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life.”

“If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair,” he said, adding that he was “not ready” for anything beyond that at the time. “I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”

What also worked for them was starting slow, pretending things were “casual” before anything got too serious. “In the beginning, we did this dance with each other like, ‘Oh, this is casual,'” he recalled. “Except that we’d spend every moment together and find reasons to be in other cities together at the same time.” Love has its ways, right?

Not long after, on New Year’s Eve of 2018, Turner-Smith popped the question. “I don’t know if she planned it or if it was a spur-of-the-moment thing, but out popped a proposal I was not expecting and the organic and instinctive answer was ‘yes,'” Jackson remembered.

“Six months later she was pregnant and we were on our way,” he added of their now 2-year-old daughter. “Now we have this beautiful baby who is literally the manifestation of that love. It is impossible for me to look into the face of my child without feeling love for my wife. [Fatherhood] has changed me in every single possible way.” Talk about family goals right here!

