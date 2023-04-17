Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Gabrielle Union Hopes Her Upcoming Rom-Com Reminds Women Over 50 That They Are ‘Thriving’

Kristyn Burtt
54th Annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States. 26 Feb 2023 Pictured: Gabrielle Union Plus Icon
Gabrielle Union Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA.
Gabrielle Union Is Ready to Deliver a Rom-Com for Women Over 50
Gabrielle Union is proud of her 50 years on this earth, so she’s made a bold decision to turn Hollywood upside down to reframe a very tired narrative. She’s ready to prove that making it to a half a century is not only a privilege, but it’s when women are in their prime.

Her upcoming Netflix rom-com, The Perfect Find, based on the book by Tia Williams, focuses on a woman rebuilding her life after a major job loss and breakup as she (sometimes awkwardly) transitions to a new career opportunity and a second chance at love with a much younger man. Union hopes to shift the conversation about the value of women in society with this new role. “[It] really sparked something inside of me about older women and how we can oftentimes disappear from society, almost, in terms of people looking at us as like we are past our prime. That we carry no value, that no one sees value in a woman over 28, much less over 35, much less over 40,” she explained to Vanity Fair. 

She wants to show how she’s “thriving” as a 50-year-old Black woman in the entertainment industry and it’s time for everyone to pay attention. “I wanted something that spoke to that that I hadn’t done before,” Union added. “Which is tough, because I’ve done a lot of rom-coms. This one is new. I’m thrilled.” She’s not only starring in the project, but she’s taking the lead as a producer on the film with her production company, I’ll Have Another.

‘The Perfect Find’ $15.49 on Amazon.com

Union is hoping that this “fresh perspective” in an “old-school-style rom-com” setting will appeal to everyone and serve a greater purpose in telling a story of how women can shine in every decade of life.

