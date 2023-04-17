Christina Aguilera & Fiancé Matthew Rutler Shared a Cute PDA Moment in a Rare Public Appearance Together

Fans have gotten used to Christina Aguilera in the spotlight, but it is rare to see her on the red carpet with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler. The couple made a dashing pair at the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday — and they showed off a little PDA.

Aguilera and the MasterClass executive wore coordinated black ensembles that were both edgy and chic. The 42-year-old singer wore a form-fitting black gown with sheer panels that hugged her gorgeous curves. She added a long tuxedo jacket to add a flair of drama along with her blonde hair in a high topknot and diamond hoop earrings. Rutler kept it simple with a classic black suit, but he made sure he was always by his love’s side as they clasped hands during the photo opportunity.

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA.

At one point on the red carpet, Aguilera sweetly leaned back toward her boyfriend and stole a passionate kiss. It looked like they were both enjoying an adults’ night on the town. Even though they’ve been engaged for nine years and share daughter, Summer Rain, 8, they certainly seem to be keeping things spicy in the bedroom. “A plane can be fun. We’ve definitely hidden some things under the blankets when the seats are big enough. I can’t believe we didn’t get caught so many times in so many situations,” she revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “It’s like, ‘Oh, I feel safe with my partner here, like we’re just sleeping together’. You’ve got to wait ’til everyone’s like gone to sleep. It’s setting the mood.”

Well, that’s certainly one way to keep the fires burning and it looks like Aguilera and Rutler love a little PDA even with the cameras snapping away.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have opened up about their sex lives.