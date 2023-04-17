Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger Squashed All Breakup Rumors With This Reported Major Step in Their Low-Key Relationship

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re in a low-key relationship in Hollywood, so many people assume you’ve broken up every other day because you haven’t posted about your significant other in a few weeks (even though that couldn’t be further from the truth!) And that’s exactly the case with Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger.

The pair seemed to have made a huge step in their relationship: they’re officially moving in together. A close source told People that they “found a house that they both love and are moving in together.”

The insider added, “They are very happy and in love. They have tried to keep their relationship private and low-key because of [Anstead’s son] Hudson.”

Now, there were rumors early on in their relationship that they’d be moving in together, which were quickly proven false. However, after nearly two years, these sources say this is the real deal. (We seriously hope we can see what style they end up choosing for their home!)

The Drew’s Dream Car star and Zellweger started dating in June 2021, keeping an incredibly low profile, despite being two A-list stars. (Fun fact: the Property Brothers previously stated they were the unofficial wingmen of this celebrity relationship, watching it blossom right in front of their eyes!)

In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Case 39 actress made rare comments about her relationship, calling it a “gift” from her late friend Nanci Ryder. When asked if meeting Anstead was divine intervention, she said: “Yeah, we do joke about that. She’s always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all.”

