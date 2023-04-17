Meghan Markle’s Decision to Decline King Charles III’s Coronation Invite Was Reportedly Done for This ‘Unselfish’ Reason

In the last week, relations between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family seemed to have taken a positive turn. King Charles III and his youngest son have reportedly started an open dialogue and the palace appears to be understanding of the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to stay home despite criticism from outside sources.

She reportedly thought it was the best decision to only have her husband attend to “keep the attention on His Majesty,” a royal source told Page Six. Meghan “hopes her decision will be seen as an unselfish one” because she was worried about “stirring up more drama.” The insider added, “She just really doesn’t want a song and dance, and everything being lived out in the public eye.”

Robert Jobson’s new royal book reports new details between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during 'Tiaragate.' https://t.co/50SPNiZTCo — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 14, 2023

Meghan also wants to make sure both of her children, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1, get to know Harry’s royal family. “Meghan doesn’t want any more rifts,” they explained. “She wants her children to know their grandfather, Charles, particularly when they are not going to know their other grandfather [Markle’s long-estranged father, Thomas Markle].” Even though Harry and William have a long way to go in mending their relationship, it seems like the Sussexes have made strides in healing the rift with Charles.

With both sides claiming that “there is now, more than ever, a willingness to try and have a relationship,” the coronation will be the first baby step in the right direction. Meghan’s absence might feel odd to some, but it seems like quite a bit of care and concern went into making the final decision — a decision that could change the negative tune of the last five years.

