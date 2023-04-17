All Eyes Were on Jennifer Tilly’s Sensational & Colorful Look for This Year’s MOCA Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Jennifer Tilly is on the guest list, you know you’re in for a sensational outfit that will hit the top of every best-dressed list — and this year’s MOCA Gala was no different.

On April 15, the Chucky star arrived at the MOCA Gala 2023 at the Geffen Contemporary, and turned every single head in the crowd. While Tilly always comes in something show-stopping, we really adore this insanely colorful and bold look.

In the photos, we see Tilly channeling old Hollywood glamour in this vibrant Gucci dress with a purple ruffled bodice, lacy ruffled black sleeves, and a red sash wrapped around her waist. Along with that, she rocked some equally gorgeous accessories like the nearly $9,000 anatomically accurately heart-shaped, sparkling Gucci bag! She also wore black fishnet tights, matching black strappy heels, and statement red earrings.

As for her hair, the Family Guy star rocked her gorgeous curls courtesy of hairstylist Johnny Stuntz. And the horror icon also kept her makeup on the bolder side with dramatic lashes, red-hued blush, and vibrant red lips, courtesy of makeup artist Robert Rumsey.

Held on April 15, 2023, stars and artists arrived at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s biggest gala and fundraiser event of the year. While Tilly arrived as Paul Robinson’s guest, she definitely stole the show with one of the most daring looks of the night!

Along with rocking some dramatic looks, she’s also a huge lover of enchanting jewels. In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she talked about her love for collecting fine jewelry (like the sparkling Gucci bag and statement earrings!) “Every day I have jewelry on, it makes me really happy. You can wear long chains with jeans or funky vintage dresses. I also design jewelry but just for myself. I was obsessed with eyes, and I designed a queen of hearts ring,” she said.

