King Charles III’s Reported Conversations With Prince Harry May Indicate That the Royal Rift Is Healing

King Charles III’s May 6 coronation isn’t just a historical day; it might be the beginning of the end of the royal feud. It seems that Prince Harry and Charles finally had the opportunity to have an extended conversation that might thaw the frosty relations after months of silence.

The Duke of Sussex was essentially iced out from the royal family after the publication of his memoir, Spare, but The Sun is reporting that he and his father share a “willingness and wanting to mend.” King Charles, who has always said he wanted both of his sons in attendance at his coronation, is apparently very “happy” that Harry is flying over for the big day and is “understanding” of Meghan Markle staying at home to celebrate Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. 

The one thing that doesn’t seem to be happening is a reconciliation between Harry and his older brother, Prince William. The siblings are still struggling with their relationship and there has been no contact between them. Harry documented in his book an alleged heated discussion where the Prince of Wales called Meghan “difficult”, “rude,” and “abrasive.” The disagreement became physical when Harry claimed his brother “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor” which resulted in a back injury after Harry landed on the dog’s bowl.

Relations haven’t improved over the last few months between the Sussex and the Wales families, but perhaps having Harry demonstrate “support for his father” will open the door. The Duke of Sussex understands the “importance and significance” of this moment for his dad, according to The Sun, so hopefully, his presence will mark a turning point for everyone in the royal family.

