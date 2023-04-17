Paris Jackson Turned Heads in This Sensational Bikini Top-Clad Ensemble for Coachella

The first weekend of Coachella 2023 may be over, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop swooning over the gorgeous looks — especially when it’s a look Paris Jackson stepped out in!

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Jackson was seen looking absolutely stunning while attending the Lucky Jeans Coachella party on April 16.

For the sensational look, the “bandaid” singer rocked a bold double-denim look consisting of a black lace bikini top that showed off her gorgeous, colorful tattoos. She also rocked a pair of light wash jeans with colorful tartan fabric sewn on both sides of both legs, along with an orange spray-painted jacket. As for the accessories, the American Horror Story star rocked black chunky-heeled ankle boots, a colorful belly chain, an assortment of bracelets, a dainty gold-chained necklace, and a simple black bag.

Along with her showstopping look, Jackson wowed with her hair and makeup. Not only did she wow with putting her colorful hair up in a chic messy bun, but her makeup was so smoky and mysterious! For her eyes, she had a smokey brown shadow throughout, strong contour, and nude lips.

(And we can’t forget how absolutely adorable her dog Koa looks next to her!)

Now, we adore her Coachella Day 1 ensemble (the dreamy rocker-chic one we’re still not over), and we’re honestly just as obsessed with this look as well!

Related story All Eyes Were on Jennifer Tilly's Sensational & Colorful Look for This Year's MOCA Gala

In a previous interview with Allure, Jackson talked about her unique style. “’90s [beauty and fashion] is pretty comfortable for me. I like to stick with the darker colors, the earth tones,” she said. “I just take [ideas] from a lot of the things that I like. Nothing’s really mine; it’s just a melting pot of my favorites.”

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Paris Jackson’s red carpet fashion below:

