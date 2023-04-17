Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Seemingly Confirmed Their Relationship By Getting Ultra-Cozy at Coachella

Celebs, on some rare occasions, are just like us. They go on dates with unexpected hopefuls, dance to their favorite artists at music festivals, and even cheer for their significant others during their big days. For model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner, she did all of those this weekend as she attended Coachella with her rumored new beau Bad Bunny.

On the first day of the star-studded festival on Friday, Jenner was seen dancing to the Puerto Rican singer, né Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, while he performed his headlining set.

In a sweet TikTok of the moment, the 818 founder is seen dancing in a leather jacket and denim shorts while the singer sings his hit song “Después de la Playa.” In one moment, she goes from swaying from side to side to doing a little spin with an ear-to-ear smile and her hands up. “The lil spin was cute,” commented one user. It is indeed!

On Sunday, Bad Bunny and Jenner were then spotted yet again as they enjoyed the festival together in matching black and white looks. At one moment, the two were seen getting extra close as he whispered something in the model’s ear. And though it wasn’t the full-fledged kiss fans were expecting, their outing absolutely confirms all the rumors of their romance.

Rumors of the two being an item began in February when they were spotted on a romantic dinner date in Beverly Hills. Since then, the two have been spotted a few other times together, including at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars after-party and a recent horseback riding date.

"Kendall recently started hanging out with him," a source previously told People. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from the guys she dated in the past. He is very charming."

We’re totally rooting for this unexpected pair!

