Kate Middleton Reportedly Harbors ‘Resentment’ Towards Meghan Markle Due to This One Moment Involving Queen Elizabeth

From the lipgloss incident to the bridesmaid dress debacle Prince Harry talked about in his tell-all memoir, Spare, it’s safe to say sisters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were never going to become the best of friends. But, according to a royal expert, Middleton’s dislike for the Duchess of Sussex reached a new high after an incident involving former monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Per Robert Jobson, author of Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, to Daily Mail, the crucial moment happened when King Charles II| had to decide who would join his mother on her deathbed back in September 2022.

“The King said it was only for the children and grandchildren to be with the Queen,” Charles reportedly told the rest of the British royal family at the time. By doing so, Charles not only eliminated Markle from the guest list but excluded the Princess of Wales as well. According to Jobson, Charles even stated it would “not appropriate for wives to attend.”

“Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome,” Jobson added, revealing the sovereign’s underlying intention. “But he couldn’t say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan.”

So, obeying her father-in-law, Middleton stayed back in London and was even spotted picking up her kids from school. Deep down, however, the Princess was unhappy about the whole ordeal and, in return, has some “built-up resentment.” “[She] wanted to be there with the Queen,” Jobson shared. After all, saying goodbye to someone on their deathbed is something you only get to do (or not do) once.

And although we understand Middleton’s frustrations about not giving the former Queen a proper goodbye, we can’t help but think Markle shouldn’t take the brunt of this “resentment.” After all, wasn’t this Charles’ decision?

