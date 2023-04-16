Reports Show Meghan Markle’s Biggest Trait Allegedly ‘Softened’ Tensions Between King Charles III & Prince Harry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While King Charles III and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been the center of the British royal family feud, it seems it wasn’t always like that.

According to veteran royal reporter Robert Jobson’s book Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, per Newsweek, he claimed that Charles was originally blown over by Meghan and her efforts. In fact, one of her biggest traits is said to be her “warmth,” and at one point, her warmth led to a “softening of relations between father and son” between Charles and Prince Harry.

Jobson added that her intelligence and ambition were other traits Charles originally loved about her. “She threw herself into her new role even before they married, visiting Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and London, and was greeted warmly by large enthusiastic crowds wherever she went,” Jobson said. “Charles could not have been more welcoming to his future daughter-in-law. Meghan said at the time that she was bowled over by his gentlemanly charm.”

To top it off, Charles was allegedly “captivated by Meghan’s intelligence and vivacious personality. Apparently, he even said, “She makes Harry happy. We could not like her more.”

As many royal fans know, Meghan and Charles’ relationship seemingly eroded as time went on, later going into a rumored feud. (But that’s not stopping her from reportedly wanting her and Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet to have a strong relationship with him!)

