Gisele Bündchen’s Latest Instagram Post Proves She’s Ready to ‘Enjoy the Good Moments’ After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is entering her good vibes only era, and her latest Instagram post definitely shows it. The longtime model is embracing a new chapter of her life nearly six months after her divorce from Tom Brady was finalized. Based on her recent social media message, Bündchen looks ready to head into the future with a positive, hopeful outlook on this stage of her life.

In the post, which you can check out below, Bündchen shared a video of herself riding a bike on a sunny day and smiling from ear to ear. The song “It’s A Beautiful Day” plays over the audio, and all the lyrics really seem to resonate even more once you read the caption to Bündchen’s post. “We all have our fair shares of trials. Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow,” her caption reads.

“Nothing is permanent. So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!” The mom of two also included the caption in Portuguese. There’s no denying that Bündchen and Brady’s decision to divorce after more than 10 years of marriage was a difficult one for the couple to make. It’s definitely taken a toll on them individually, and in a recent interview, Bündchen explained what led to the couple’s ultimate decision to split.

“Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” she told Vanity Fair. “When I was 26 years old, and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make.” As Bündchen embraces this new chapter of her life, we can only hope she has the support she needs and approaches every day with a positive attitude. Based on her recent post, it looks like she’s off to a good start.

