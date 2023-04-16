Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Adorable Date Night Selfie With Husband Freddie Prinze Jr. Has Our Hearts Fluttering

If there’s one Hollywood couple that keeps us believing in love, it’s got to be Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar. The couple, who’ve been married for over 20 years, usually keep certain aspects of their relationship as private as possible. But a recent date night selfie proves these two are just as in love as ever — and our hearts can hardly take it!

In the snapshot, which Gellar posted to her Instagram account, the couple adorably smiled for the camera. We honestly can’t tell who’s beaming more! The two looked super cute, and their dinner spread looked pretty delectable as well. “Best dinner with the best date,” Gellar captioned the photos.

Like we said, Gellar and Prinze Jr. don’t often go out of their way to give fans a peek into their marriage. But when they do, it is a real treat. Back in January, Prinze Jr. joined his stunning wife at the premiere of her series Wolf Pack. It was hard to deny just how proud the actor looked standing next to Gellar. After more than two decades, we love getting these sweet little updates on the couple’s life together.

Gellar and Prinze Jr. met all the way back in 1997 while they were filming the horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer. It wasn’t until 2000, however, that the two began dating. They got engaged in 2001 and married just over a year later. The two went on to star alongside one another in the 2002 and 2004 live-action Scooby-Doo films. Gellar and Prinze Jr. also share two children together, born in 2009 and 2012. Our little hearts can’t help but flutter at this snapshot of the couple. Love is alive and well!

