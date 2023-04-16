Paris Jackson’s Corseted Coachella Ensemble Was the Rocker-Chic Look of Our Dreams

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This is not a drill: Paris Jackson was at the first weekend of Coachella, and her outfit is truly the rocker-chic, hippie-vibed look of our dreams!

On April 14, the “lighthouse” singer came dressed to impress at the Celsius Oasis Vibe House party during the first weekend of the 2023 Coachella extravaganza. While Jackson rocks an array of electric, glamorous looks, we know her fans who adore her rocker chic looks will go into a frenzy once they see this boho rocker ensemble.

As you can see in the photos, she looks radiant as she rocks this edgy look. For the occasion, she stepped out in a Celine snakeskin patterned skirt that matched the desert vibes perfectly (and we love that she’s rocking a brand she’s worked with so much over the past year!) Along with that, she wowed in a sensational corseted cream top and chunky brown boots. She also paired the look with a brown shawl and matching brown sunglasses.

Not only did this look perfectly capture her aesthetic, but it showed off her gorgeous tattoos and radiant skin tone. Truly, we’re obsessed!

As for her makeup, we see the Space Between star rocked a terracotta vibe throughout: specifically matching her blush to her lip color, and pulling it off flawlessly.

It’s no secret that we’ve always loved Jackson’s style, and her ability to change it up whenever. Now as for her personal style, she once said to LVR that she’s had the same formula, more or less, since she was a teenager, “I have had the same style since high school: a combination of Sixties, Seventies, and Nineties,” she said.

