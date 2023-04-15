Shay Mitchell’s Daring Take on the LBD Trend Proves She’s in Her Most Confident Era

For those that may have forgotten, Shay Mitchell is an absolute superstar, and she’s in her most confident era yet. Don’t believe us? Well, her new post proves it!

On April 13, the BEIS founder shared a series of showstopping photos and videos to her Instagram, sending fans into an instant frenzy. She posted the photos and videos with the caption, “I may have given a speech while a few drinks in at dinner – but just wanted say congratulations again. 20 years is an incredible feat, and if I am not able to make it to @revolve fest when you hit the next 20 I’m sure my daughters will.”

In the first photo, Mitchell made everyone’s jaws drop while rocking a high-slit black silk gown, which she paired with a fuzzy black shawl, black heels, and old Hollywood curls. Truly, our jaws are on the floor with this stylish photo.

Then, we get a clip of Mitchell showing off her supermodel strut, and showing off the cutout details of the sheer dress! We also get videos of the Revolve event dinner (and a snapshot that looks like Mitchell and her buddies are having the time of their lives!) We end the post with a radiant photo of Mitchell during golden hour and a snapshot of Mitchell at a BEIS event.

Along with being the proud mama of two girls (adorably named Atlas Noa, 3, and newborn Romaine “Rome”), the Possession of Hannah Grace star is a confident superstar. In a previous interview with People, she talked about the key to her iconic confidence. “I think as I got older I sort of look back and if I could tell myself, my younger self, or anybody younger than me or older or whatever, I think it would be just really to embrace what you’re born with,” she said “I think celebrating your uniqueness is something that we sometimes forget to do. We always look at somebody else and we’re like, ‘Oh, I wish I had her dot dot dot.’ I think instead of looking inwards and trying to make yourself a better person and appreciating what you were born with.”

