We’re Absolutely Living for Tracee Ellis Ross’ Latest Batch of Confident Bikini Pics

Tracee Ellis Ross continues to bless our Instagram feeds. The Black-ish Emmy nominee always serves up some fabulous content on the ‘Gram, and her recent tropical vacation has been the perfect backdrop for her newest batch of snapshots. In a recent carousel post, Ross shared some seriously sexy and completely confident mirror selfies featuring the star in a leopard print bikini, and we are truly living for her gorgeous glow in these photos.

In the snapshots, which you can check out below, Ross sported her fabulous and fierce two-piece and snapped some photos while posing in front of a mirror. The actress looked like she was having a total blast with her little impromptu photo shoot. Honestly, vacation looks so good on Tracee Ellis Ross.

We weren’t the only ones who were all about Ross’ impenetrable luminosity in these photos. Throughout the comment section of her post, fans, famous friends, and followers left a slew of comments. “Wowow!!” Padma Lakshmi commented, adding a fire emoji. Actress January Jones also commented with a fire emoji. Our fav comment, however, came from Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who wrote, “I want to come back reincarnated as you.” Hard agree on that sentiment.

Ross has always delighted us with her seemingly unassailable confidence. She’s opened up so many times about her journey of self-love, and these posts only serve to remind us just how much we should love and embrace ourselves at every stage of life. Keep doing you, Tracee. We’re all about it.

