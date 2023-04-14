Britney Spears Will Reportedly Have the Last Word on Her ‘Crippling Conservatorship’ in New Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready, world! Britney Spears is going to be telling her side of the story in a memoir that is expected this fall. Other than her heartbreaking courtroom testimony in 2021, nobody has heard her perspective on what it was like to go from a global pop star to a 13-year conservatorship that allegedly stifled her entire life.

The manuscript is already being hailed as “inspiring” and a “groundbreaking instant best-seller” from Page Six‘s publishing sources. One insider is calling it “a story of triumph” that will feature “her most vulnerable moments, her childhood,” including her dramatic split with Justin Timberlake. The book won’t just be about her hard times, though, the insider promises that “it is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Asghari.”

Spears has reportedly been working on the book in private with ghostwriter Sam Lansky, which the media outlet called “complete” and in the “final legal revisions for a planned release ahead of the holidays.” It is being called “a female empowerment story” about the “Lucky” singer “taking control of her life.” She was reportedly paid $15 million for the book deal, which will likely be a solid investment for her publisher Simon & Schuster.

Fans have been worried about Spears’ mental health since exiting her conservatorship and questioning Asghari about her well-being. Perhaps this book will settle those concerns as Spears gears up for her memoir that apparently is going to “shake the world.” We can’t wait!

