Prince William & Prince Harry’s Reported Reaction to Camilla Becoming Queen Might Be the Only Thing They Agree On

Prince William and Prince Harry might not even look each other in the eye during King Charles III’s coronation, but there is one thing that probably unifies them. The feuding brothers reportedly have very similar feelings about their father’s wife, Camilla, becoming the Queen.

It’s a role that should have gone to their mother, the late Princess Diana. Royal fans know that Charles’ affair with Camilla, the divorce, and her untimely death rewrote history for what was once deemed a fairy tale. It’s likely going to be a complicated weekend filled with mixed emotions for both William and Harry. “They are likely feeling a little wobbly about it,” Ingrid Seward, author of The Queen & Di: The Untold Story, explained to People. “I think a lot of people will feel the same.”

Prince Harry revealed his true feelings about his stepmother in his memoir, Spare, sharing that both he and William weren’t keen on their dad marrying Camilla. One royal expert, who sided with Harry, believes that these revelations shouldn’t have been shocking news to anyone at the palace. “He was justified in his complaint that he and William were used in the early days to legitimize the partnership of Charles and [Camilla],” A Greater Love author Christopher Wilson noted “Over time, she’s learned to roll with the punches. Harry’s feelings have been well-known to her over many years. Her reaction to Harry’s comments would be limited to a sad shake of the head.”

Camilla has also been accused of some shady media practices by inviting members of the press who were “openly hostile” toward Meghan Markle. It isn’t the best look for the palace, especially after the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan gave a clear perspective on how the royal family operates with the Royal Rota. William and Harry will likely be thrilled for their father, but watching Camilla take the throne by his side is rather bittersweet.

