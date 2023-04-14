Pete Davidson Hilariously Opened Up About His NSFW Reputation & Why It’s Done More Harm Than Good

Whether he likes it or not, Pete Davidson‘s dating life has been a part of public discourse for years. And though most of it surrounds how gorgeous his love interests are, there’s also been plenty of speculation around the former Saturday Night Live member’s private parts. So much so that Davidson unofficially became the poster child for “BDE.”

Talking to Breakfast Club Power this week, the comedian broke down how real the rumors actually are, and how it’s affected his love life over years. “I don’t understand. It’s really not that special,” Davidson told the hosts, per Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a very normal-sized penis. It’s not too big or too small.”

Davidson also added how his ex-girlfriends (which include A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber) have described it in the past: “big enough to enjoy and not big enough to hurt.” A little graphic, we know…

Davidson’s reputation for having “BDE” first started when his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande got a little personal on Twitter after their split in 2018. When a fan asked how long her song “Pete Davidson” was, the “God Is a Woman” singer cheekily replied, “10 inches.”

“You sit back and you’re like, ‘Why?’ Why would girl who knows this information break up with a guy, set him loose, make him kind of famous and then be like, ‘He has a huge d***?'” Davidson wondered before quipping with what he thinks caused it. “It’s so that every girl who f*** me for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

"It's genius!" he added, laughing. This story is truly sketch-worthy!

