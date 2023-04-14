Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend John Miller Proved His Love Is Strong With a Rare Premiere Night Appearance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Garner had a big Thursday night in Los Angeles with the red-carpet premiere of her Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me. The 50-year-old star wasn’t there alone, though, her longtime beau, John Miller, joined her to celebrate her latest accomplishment.

Fans shouldn’t go looking for any photos of Miller standing next to his love, he kept the spotlight on Garner the entire time. He snuck into the Regency Bruin Theatre after she had walked the red carpet, according to an Us Weekly source. They described her as “glowing” with excitement as she entered the screening while her tech exec boyfriend kept a low-profile by sitting a few rows behind Garner in the theater.

While Jennifer Garner keeps her private life on the more private side, she did divulge about her and Affleck's split years ago. https://t.co/1kgGu9SS5l — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 11, 2023

The couple has been going strong since 2018, minus a short pandemic split, and she reportedly “sees a long-term future with him.” Garner is doing things on her terms and she’s “not in a hurry to rush down the aisle” because “she’s perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label.” That is a very different strategy than her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, took with his now-wife Jennifer Lopez, but Garner is doing what is best for her current situation.

‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ $6.99 Buy now

She now steers clear of any articles involving Affleck after he made less-than-kind comments about their marriage to Howard Stern in 2021. “I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” she explained. “It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.” Garner is putting those smart boundaries up and keeping as much of her personal life off the tabloid map.

Before you go, click here to see every detail we know about Jennifer Garner & John Miller’s adorable relationship.