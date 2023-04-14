Reese Witherspoon Rocked the Most Mesmerizing Twist on the LDB During Her First Post-Divorce Appearance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Those first few public appearances after announcing a breakup can be difficult for any celebrity, but Reese Witherspoon handled her Thursday night out at the Last Thing He Told Me premiere in Los Angeles like a total pro. That also means wearing the perfect wardrobe that never fails anyone: the LBD!

Instead of a classic silhouette, the 45-year-old actress chose a design that took the little black dress to the next level. The asymmetrical shoulder line created a sleek and chic look that conveyed confidence in Witherspoon’s new era. The thigh-high slit added a bit of sass as she paired the dress with black heels and pearl-and-diamond hoop earrings. Her blonde locks were styled in a soft waves and her glam squad chose a smoky eye and a pink lip color to finish off the look.

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the Apple TV+ “The Last Thing He Told Me” Premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic.

Witherspoon kept her red-carpet appearance all business in the wake of her split from Jim Toth. She’s an executive producer on the Apple TV+ series and she had high-praise for star Jennifer Garner, who fought to get the role by pitching herself to Witherspoon. “It was so great to hear her passion. She picked up the phone, we had long conversations about it. It was the perfect part for her,” Witherspoon shared with Access Hollywood. “I love that she was going to be this kick-ass woman.”

Witherspoon and Toth announced their divorce on March 30 after 12 years of marriage. A source told People that the former couple came to “an amicable decision” to end their union and remained “committed to co-parenting” their son Tennessee, 10. Besides her family, which also includes daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, from her first marriage to Ryan Philippe, Witherspoon is focused on her media empire which includes the upcoming season of The Morning Show.

