This Telling New Clue Proves Those Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Rumors Might Actually Be True

The early April rumors that Kylie Jenner was dating Timothée Chalamet seemed like nothing more than random internet gossip. But there an unexpected sighting of them together at the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in January, so sleuths started to get to work to see if this story had any weight to it — and it looks like it might be true.

The paparazzi is hot on their trial and they spotted Jenner’s Range Rover parked in the driveway of his Beverly Hills residence. (See the photos HERE.) They weren’t being very discreet as TMZ reported that the makeup mogul confidently pulled into his driveway looking like she had been there before — there was no confusion about the location or the gate code. This is the first visual confirmation that the unlikely duo may have something more than friendship going on other than a flirty video filmed at the fashion show that didn’t surface until the dating buzz began.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet interacting during Paris Fashion Week in resurfaced video amid dating rumors. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2023

A submission to DeuxMoi, per the Daily Mail, also revealed that fans might see Jenner and Chalamet at Coachella, so another sighting might happen soon since the music festival’s first weekend opens on Friday, April 14. What makes this possible budding relationship so fascinating is that it was under everyone’s noses the entire time. A late March Page Six article was so focused on Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s night in West Hollywood that it was easy to miss this little juicy nugget: “Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed a dinner alongside other A-Listers – including her sister, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Zack Bia and Russell Westbrook.”

Jenner and Chalamet might not be ready to go public just yet, but fans are on to them now. And if they show up in matching boho outfits at Coachella, then we will officially know that a surprising Hollywood couple is officially born.

