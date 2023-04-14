Kelly Clarkson Gives Major Insight Inside Her Divorce With Her Long-Awaited Singles

When it comes to our favorite singers, although we always root for their best, we can’t help but feel like their heartbreak may lead to some incredible, karaoke-worthy songs. After all, who’s never belted to Kelly Clarkson‘s “Since U Been Gone” or Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well”? And, when Clarkson’s divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock happened back in June 2020, there were two things fans said over and over again: “I hope she’s okay” and “When are her breakup songs coming out?”

Luckily, answering all our wishes, The Kelly Clarkson Show host just released two singles from her upcoming album Chemistry.

Prior to the release, Clarkson shared with her fans on Twitter why she decided to release both singles at once. “Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming feeling,” she wrote. “It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad.”

Clarkson continued, “This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down. We decided to release “mine” and “me” at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship. ”

my new album ‘chemistry’ is coming June 23rd! pre-order and pre-save now to get my two new songs “mine” and “me”! https://t.co/Sd3Nn4xgEv #mineme #chemistry pic.twitter.com/LlAJUo8Kla — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) April 14, 2023

So, as Clarkson explained herself, “me” and “mine” are two stages of a relationship. In “mine,” the lyrics suggest she’s still in mourning from the breakup and questioning why she stayed with her partner for so long.

"You know I question every motive, everything you say / Thought with you maybe my heart wasn't meant to break / Can't believe I let you in, I can't believe I stayed / As long as I stayed," Clarkson sings.

In the chorus, Clarkson almost wishes that her ex gets some karmic retribution and one day feels the same way she does. She sings, “I hope one day someone will take your heart and hold it tight / Make you feel like you’re invincible deep inside / And right when you think that you’ll try again, they cross a line / And steal your shine like you did mine.” Talk about powerful!

In “me,” Clarkson is feeling strong and powerful while she looks back at the relationship that once was. “Buried myself into somebody else / Shut out some parts of me, did it so casually / I guess I needed that to be able to step back,” she sings, almost with a sense of relief.

In the chorus, Clarkson inspires by how confident and whole she is with herself now. The lyrics read, “I don’t need somebody to hold me / Don’t need somebody to love me / Don’t need somebody to pick these pieces up / I put together my broken / Let go of the pain I’vе been holdin’ / Don’t need to need somebody / When I got me.” A true post-breakup anthem!

So, whether you’re going through a breakup yourself or just looking to belt some incredible lyrics, we can’t recommend Clarkson’s songs enough!

