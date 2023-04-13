Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Newsletters

Newsletters

King Charles III Shockingly Left One Notable Royal Family Member Off the Coronation Invite List

Kristyn Burtt
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla first state visit to Germany, Berlin, Germany - 29 Mar 2023 Plus Icon
King Charles III MEGA
PRINCESS OF WALES (PRINCESS DIANA) AND DUCHESS OF YORK (SARAH FERGUSON) WEARING KILTS AT THE HIGHLAND GAMES 08/09/1986 CODE: 375153 REF - SW EXPRESS SYNDICATION +44 (0)20 8612 7884/7903/7661 +44 (0)20 7098 2764 NO ONLINE MOBILE OR DIGITAL USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION (Express Newspapers via AP Images)
PA NEWS PHOTO 19/3/86 PRINCE ANDREW AND SARAH FERGUSON ON THE DAY OF THEIR OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE, LONDON (Press Association via AP Images)
Sarah, Duchess of York book. File photo dated 21/04/86 of the balcony of Buckingham Palace with (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, celebrating her 60th birthday, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and the Duke of Edinburgh. Sarah, Duchess of York, has landed a book deal with the romantic fiction publisher Mills and Boon, admitting she "drew on many parallels from my life" for her historical tale, Her Heart for a Compass. Issue date: Wednesday January 13, 2021. The debut novel will be released in the summer, and tells a fictional account of the life and love story of the duchess's great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. See PA story ROYAL Sarah. Photo credit should read: PA Wire URN:57516370 (Press Association via AP Images)
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, now the Duke and Duchess of York, kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage at Westminster Abbey in London, July 23, 1986. At left is the prince's brother and best man Prince Edward, and the Queen Mother. Front right is Prince William of Wales. Front second from left is bridesmaid Zara Phillips. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)
A Complete Timeline of Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York’s Royal Relationship 11 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There might be a few hurt feelings over at Royal Lodge this week because someone in the inner palace circle was not invited to King Charles III’s coronation. It turns out that Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s former wife who still lives with him at Windsor Estates, was excluded from the elite list. 

The press is going to be working off a whittled down royal RSVP list now that Meghan Markle has declined the invitation and Fergie was omitted from the exclusive event. It’s a surprising move given that her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are 10th and 11th in the line to the throne. But her exclusion might have more to do with Andrew than Fergie herself as King Charles starts to chop the royal budget and get his younger brother further and further away from his former upscale life.

Charles is trying to get Andrew to move into the Sussexes’ former residence, Frogmore Cottage, and give his current property, Royal Lodge, to Prince William and Kate Middleton once it undergoes much-needed renovations. Fergie might be on the receiving end of the punishment, thanks to her ex-husband’s refusal to budge on the issue. Royal insiders are a bit shocked by the move, noting to the Independent, “She has been hugely supportive of Charles and Camilla and does not want this to become about her. The whole day is about the new King and the success of his reign, but she has always championed the royal family and the Queen undoubtedly would have wanted her to be there.”

‘A Most Intriguing Lady’ $25.33 on Amazon.com

Fergie remains rather popular in the U.K. and is riding the success of her hit book, A Most Intriguing Lady. But it’s also clear that Charles doesn’t like anyone to upstage him, and the former Duchess of York always draws press attention. However, the royal family could use a boost of good PR after a few years of bad publicity, and leaving Fergie at home to watch the coronation on TV seems like a short-sighted move.

Before you go, click here to see every single detail we know about King Charles III’s coronation so far.

Leave a Comment

