Kate Middleton Is Reportedly ‘Relieved’ She Doesn’t Have to Fake a United Front With Meghan Markle at Coronation

Meghan Markle might not be the only one who is exhaling after declining King Charles III’s coronation invite, it seems that Kate Middleton is also happy that the event will be a little less stressful. After reportedly claiming that the walkabout with the Sussexes was “one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” the Princess of Wales may be thrilled about not having to keep up that facade again.

A Daily Mail source spilled the tea on how Kate was reportedly feeling about the announcement, noting “Charles will be pleased. The rest of the family will be relieved that Meghan won’t be there – it would have been particularly uncomfortable for Kate.” Robert Jobson also disclosed the “ill-feeling” between the former Fab Four in his book, Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed — it was a rough outing for all of them in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. That builds on the stories that Prince Harry shared in his memoir, Spare, which pointed out that the sisters-in-law struggled to find common ground on everything from bridesmaid dresses to pregnancy brain.

Even if Meghan had decided to attend the coronation, there would have been little time for her to interact with Kate because Harry is only coming in for the ceremony. He is not included in the procession and is not planning on staying for any of the other festivities. The focus is squarely on King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla as they officially take the throne — there would be no time for feuding or even hashing things out.

While the Princess of Wales might be thrilled not to have to put up an awkward united front, she also might not have to worry about it in the future. Jobson thinks Meghan won’t return for any future palace events, except for the king’s funeral — she has made her official exit. There’s still time for a future reconciliation, but Kate and Meghan’s relationship will likely stay on a cool setting.

