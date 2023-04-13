One Royal Expert Thinks That Meghan Markle Won’t Ever Attend a Palace Event Again After Turning Down King Charles III’s Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who follows the royal family closely that Meghan Markle turned down an invite to King Charles III’s coronation. Now that Queen Elizabeth II has passed, she no longer has any other senior-ranking allies who have her back. The fact that the historic event is happening on Prince Archie’s fourth birthday makes it even more convenient for her to exit the situation gracefully, but some royal experts think she’s done with palace events for good.

Rob Jobson, author of Our King: Charles III:The Man and the Monarch Revealed, told The Sun that having Prince Harry in attendance for his father’s coronation was “the most pragmatic move in a difficult situation.” He believes that the Duke of Sussex “would deeply regret it if he didn’t attend the biggest day of his father’s life.” As for the Duchess of Sussex, Jobson thinks this is her permanent exit from royal life.

“But the fact his wife is not attending means it is now highly unlikely we will ever see her attend an official or Palace event again — apart from maybe the King’s funeral,” he noted. Even though King Charles supported her on her wedding day by walking her part of the way down the aisle, she and Harry felt abandoned by the palace after their highly successful trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga in 2018. “They were, they were really welcoming [of Meghan],” Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey in his 2021 interview. “But it really changed after the Australia tour. After our South Pacific tour. That was our first tour. It was also the first time that the family got to see how incredible she is at the job. And that brought back memories.”

There’s a lot of competition in the royal family and Charles only wants one rockstar — himself — even though he fails to see that all eyes are on Kate Middleton. Meghan is probably wise to extract her from the situation because she can now focus on the meaningful work she and Harry want to do without constant interference from the U.K. media and the palace.

