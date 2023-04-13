Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

One Royal Expert Thinks That Meghan Markle Won’t Ever Attend a Palace Event Again After Turning Down King Charles III’s Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
meghan markle King Charles III Plus Icon
Meghan Markle, King Charles III Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection, Nicole Springer/Everett Collection.
August 4th 2020 - Duchess Meghan of Sussex celebrates her 39th birthday. She was born Rachel Meghan Markle in Los Angeles, California on August 4th 1981. - File Photo by: zz/KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 5/8/19 Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan The Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, Archie - who was born on May 6, 2019 - at a photocall on May 8, 2019 in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, England, UK.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House, London, UK, on the 5th March 2020. 04 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House, London, UK, on the 5th March 2020. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA624783_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Royal baby. Undated photos of the Duchess of Sussex pictured on a number of royal engagements, as she had a busy pregnancy in what was her first year as a member of the royal family. Issue date: Monday May 6, 2019. American actress Meghan, 37, fell pregnant around two months after marrying the Duke of Sussex in a historic royal wedding in Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel. See PA story ROYAL Baby Pregnancy. Photo credit should read: PA Wire URN:42709150 (Press Association via AP Images)
July 27th 2020 - Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) and Meghan The Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle) allegedly never became friends and Meghan was upset that Kate never reached out to her nor visited according to the explosive new upcoming biography, "Finding Freedom". - File Photo by: zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx 2018 12/25/18 Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan The Duchess of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service on December 25, 2018 at Sandringham, Norfolk, England, UK.
6 Insane Conspiracy Theories Meghan Markle Has Faced Since Becoming a Royal 6 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who follows the royal family closely that Meghan Markle turned down an invite to King Charles III’s coronation. Now that Queen Elizabeth II has passed, she no longer has any other senior-ranking allies who have her back. The fact that the historic event is happening on Prince Archie’s fourth birthday makes it even more convenient for her to exit the situation gracefully, but some royal experts think she’s done with palace events for good

Rob Jobson, author of Our King: Charles III:The Man and the Monarch Revealed, told The Sun that having Prince Harry in attendance for his father’s coronation was “the most pragmatic move in a difficult situation.” He believes that the Duke of Sussex “would deeply regret it if he didn’t attend the biggest day of his father’s life.” As for the Duchess of Sussex, Jobson thinks this is her permanent exit from royal life.

“But the fact his wife is not attending means it is now highly unlikely we will ever see her attend an official or Palace event again — apart from maybe the King’s funeral,” he noted. Even though King Charles supported her on her wedding day by walking her part of the way down the aisle, she and Harry felt abandoned by the palace after their highly successful trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga in 2018. “They were, they were really welcoming [of Meghan],” Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey in his 2021 interview. “But it really changed after the Australia tour. After our South Pacific tour. That was our first tour. It was also the first time that the family got to see how incredible she is at the job. And that brought back memories.”

‘Our King: Charles III’ $26.56 on Amazon.com

There’s a lot of competition in the royal family and Charles only wants one rockstar — himself — even though he fails to see that all eyes are on Kate Middleton. Meghan is probably wise to extract her from the situation because she can now focus on the meaningful work she and Harry want to do without constant interference from the U.K. media and the palace.

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad