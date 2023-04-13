Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Dish on How Their Ability to Solve Conflicts Strengthens Their Marriage

Though we know every relationship is different, getting advice from long-lasting couples can really go a long way in helping other couples with their struggles. And, as one of the most beloved romantic duos in Hollywood, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are opening up about their decades-long romance and what keeps them going after so many years together.

In the couple’s cover story with People this week, Ripa and Consuelos busted some relationship myths, including one that happy couples don’t argue. “I don’t understand when people say, ‘We never fight.’ I go, ‘Oh, they’re in trouble,'” Ripa said.

“Many people we know have gone through a divorce and a separation and when you ask ‘Why did you guys wind up getting a divorce?’, it’s always the same answer: ‘I don’t really know,'” she continued. “I feel like we could have over the years let something small turn into that and [instead] we just put our heads down, got together and said ‘Let’s work it out,'” she said, explaining that what works for them is always working through things in the moment.

Most recently, Ripa announced that Consuelos will be joining her as her newest co-host on Live. “Now we can work it out on camera!” Ripa joked.

As for how these “working it out” moments go, the pair talked about the only thing they’re not afraid to do. “We have the confidence in our marriage that no matter what we discuss, I don’t mind being the villain in the argument, nor does Mark,” Ripa said. “Neither one of us needs to be the hero.” We’re taking notes!

