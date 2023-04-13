Prince William & Prince Harry’s Relationship Has Reportedly Gotten So Bad That Eye Contact at the Coronation ‘Would Be a Miracle’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that King Charles III’s coronation RSVP list is squared away, the focus is on the family feud and how members of the palace will deal with Prince Harry. It will be the first time he will see them since the release of his memoir, Spare, earlier this year and things could get awkward.

Royal sources are revealing to The Daily Beast that fans shouldn’t expect a reconciliation between Prince William and his younger brother, though. With the Duke of Sussex only flying in for the coronation ceremony, he’s looking at making his visit as swift as possible because right now, he really doesn’t have a relationship with William. One of the Prince of Wales’ pals didn’t mince words with their hot take on how bad things have gotten between them. “Relations are so bad between the brothers that it would be a miracle if they look each other in the eye at Westminster Abbey. No one thinks they will be meeting up for a quiet pint,” they noted.

Prince William reportedly feels “betrayed” by “the series of revelations and attacks he made on him and Kate in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan and his book.” Harry opened up a can of worms that not only shed some light on William’s reported temper, but he also shared how the palace trades family secrets for favorable coverage in the press. Nobody likes it when the wizard is revealed behind the curtain, but that’s what the Duke of Sussex did when he asked for accountability from the royals.

With no one stepping up to meet Harry halfway because they “insist they have nothing to apologize for,” he and his wife Meghan Markle made the right call about the coronation. Harry will be there to support his dad on such a historic day, but his short time in the U.K. won’t be used to mend fences because the royal family isn’t interested in changing their ways right now.

