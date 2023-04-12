Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Royal Critics Are Already Hounding Meghan Markle for Leaving Prince Harry to ‘Fend for Himself’ at Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson gave the answer royal fans were waiting for about King Charles III’s coronation. They revealed that only the Duke of Sussex is attending the historic event so the Duchess of Sussex can stay home with their two children and celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday. 

It was only a matter of time before the U.K. media criticized Meghan for skipping for the ceremony, and it looks like the Express jumped on the topic first. Digital Royal Editor Emily Ferguson believes that “Meghan’s absence speaks volumes” about “her unwillingness to sit through the two-hour service and support her in-laws on one of the most important days of their lives.” However, things are still unresolved within the royal family after Harry’s memoir, Spare, was published, and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, are far too young to attend the festivities. It seems like a rational decision to have Harry there to support his father and Meghan at home in California with the kids. 

While the Express would like people to believe that the Duchess of Sussex left her husband to “fend for himself” at the coronation, the Sussexes have proven to be a consistent united front and likely made a team decision that worked best for their family. Now, Meghan can’t be accused by the U.K. press for upstaging her father-in-law or anyone else from the palace at the coronation, and Harry can express his support and quickly dart back to the U.S., just like they did after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. 

It’s time to accept that the Sussexes have fully embraced their U.S. lives and that the royal family is on a different journey. It may not be the route that everyone expected Harry to take, but he’s living his best life with Meghan. She will be out of the public eye while Charles takes the throne and the press will have to find something else to criticize that day.

