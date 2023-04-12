Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Lady Gaga Had Two Very Unique Requirements Before She Bought Her $23 Million Malibu Mansion

Kristyn Burtt
Lady Gaga arrives to the red carpet for the 91st Oscars Awards Ceremony in Hollywood, California on Sunday 24 February 2019. Plus Icon
Lady Gaga ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Brad Pitt is seen on the set of "Wolves" in Old Howard Beach on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Lady Gaga Gave Mauricio Umansky a List of Requirements for New Home
All the Biggest & Most Expensive Celebrity Homes 66 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you are a huge star like Lady Gaga and need a new home, your requirements are going to be much different than the rest of us. While we are happy with an extra bedroom and a nice backyard, the “Poker Face” singer had a list of very specific and unique requirements before she bought her $23 million mansion. 

Mauricio Umansky, LA real estate mogul, and husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, spilled the tea about Lady Gaga in his new memoir, The Dealmaker. Calling her “charismatic and beautiful and amazing” after their first encounter backstage at her concert, she let him know she was interested in purchasing her first home. And that’s when she gave him her list of fascinating, but necessary, needs. 

“She started describing me what she wanted,” he wrote. “You know, she wanted a place that had a house for her animals and her horses and her chickens and paparazzi proof, whatever that means. So, I’m just listening and as she’s telling me, I literally said to her, ‘You know, I can only think of one house that suits your criteria.’” We love a queen who values her privacy and thinks of her animals’ comfort first!

‘The Dealmaker’ $22.08 on Amazon.com

Umansky and Lady Gaga never discussed her price range or where in LA she would like to live. He had her hop on a plane the next day to see the estate he had in mind: a six-acre property in Malibu with five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It offered plenty of A-list amenities, including a gym, an 800-bottle wine cellar, and yes, a stable for her horses, per E! News. She scooped up the place in 2014 and never looked back because it was the perfect home sweet home for her and her (furry and feathered) babies.

Before you go, click here to see which celebrities own the most homes around the world.

Oprah Winfrey

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad