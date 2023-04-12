Lady Gaga Had Two Very Unique Requirements Before She Bought Her $23 Million Malibu Mansion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you are a huge star like Lady Gaga and need a new home, your requirements are going to be much different than the rest of us. While we are happy with an extra bedroom and a nice backyard, the “Poker Face” singer had a list of very specific and unique requirements before she bought her $23 million mansion.

Mauricio Umansky, LA real estate mogul, and husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, spilled the tea about Lady Gaga in his new memoir, The Dealmaker. Calling her “charismatic and beautiful and amazing” after their first encounter backstage at her concert, she let him know she was interested in purchasing her first home. And that’s when she gave him her list of fascinating, but necessary, needs.

“She started describing me what she wanted,” he wrote. “You know, she wanted a place that had a house for her animals and her horses and her chickens and paparazzi proof, whatever that means. So, I’m just listening and as she’s telling me, I literally said to her, ‘You know, I can only think of one house that suits your criteria.’” We love a queen who values her privacy and thinks of her animals’ comfort first!

Umansky and Lady Gaga never discussed her price range or where in LA she would like to live. He had her hop on a plane the next day to see the estate he had in mind: a six-acre property in Malibu with five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It offered plenty of A-list amenities, including a gym, an 800-bottle wine cellar, and yes, a stable for her horses, per E! News. She scooped up the place in 2014 and never looked back because it was the perfect home sweet home for her and her (furry and feathered) babies.

